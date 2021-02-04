Aero India 2021: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya takes a sortie on LCA Tejas aircraft

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya today took a sortie in the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at the Aero India show in Bengaluru.

Tejasvi Surya said, "The LCA Tejas is a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat. It is a beacon of scientific excellence and capabilities of India. I am extremely delighted today that I got an opportunity to fly in this wonderful fighter jet. LCA Tejas is Bengaluru's gift to India."

The government on Wednesday formally sealed the ₹48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejas LCA from state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, a deal described by the government as the 'biggest' Make in India defence contract.

R Madhavan, CMD, HAL said,"As per the contract, we are to start delivery of LCA by 36 months from today. The first delivery will be by March 2024. In the first year, there will be delivery of 2 aircraft which will be ramped up to 16. Total supply time, post first delivery is 6 years."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said,"I am very happy that HAL has got the orders for the development of 83 new indigenous LCA (light combat aircraft) Tejas MK1A from Indian Air Force valued at more than ₹48,000 crore." "It is probably the biggest Make in India Defence contract till date."

Tejas, manufactured by the HAL, is a single engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

The first LCA Mark 1A aircraft is likely to be produced by 2023 once the HAL is done with the supply of the initial 40 planes in the Initial Operational Clearance and Final Operational Clearance standards which have already taken part and proven themselves in the IAF operational exercises such as the Exercise Gagan Shakti.

LCA Mark 1A is the advanced version of Tejas aircraft.

