Afghan diaspora is losing hope of returning home after Taliban takeover

Some 15,000 Afghan refugees live in New Delhi—a small slice of an increasingly far-flung diaspora—and authorities have introduced a new e-visa that could allow more Afghan nationals to come. Most Afghan refugees live in Pakistan and Iran, with other populations setting down roots in the U.S. and other Western countries. In the Bhogal neighborhood, a focal point for India’s Sikh community, Afghans mostly stay in small second- and third-story apartments. Many find work preparing kebabs with naan bread, or Afghan momos, a kind of dumpling.