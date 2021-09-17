Afghan refugees on US military bases wait to begin their new lives in America

Afghan evacuees also are trying to adjust to life on military bases inside the U.S. Asadullah, a 21-year-old former U.S. Special Forces interpreter, and his extended family are staying at Fort McCoy, in Wisconsin, in a 30-bed dormitory shared with another family. The facilities are good, he said, but he spends three or four hours waiting in line for meals along with thousands of others. The meals are free, as each person on the base is given a meal card to use when collecting food.