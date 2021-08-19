Afghan women are already fading from public view as fear of the Taliban and uncertainty prevail

Heather Barr, an Afghanistan specialist and associate director at Human Rights Watch, said there was no reason to believe the Taliban had moderated. “The generation of women who grew up in the past 20 years grew up hearing stories about the Taliban, thinking that was a horrible dark period their mothers and grandmas went through and thank god they would never experience," she said. “The unthinkable is repeating itself after 20 years."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}