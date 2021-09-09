Afghan women protest Taliban’s all-male government, face violent crackdown

Both the uniformed and the plainclothes Taliban interfered with journalists trying to cover Wednesday’s protests, which erupted in several areas of Kabul, said Zaki Daryabi, publisher of the independent Etilaatroz newspaper. Three of his journalists were detained in Karte Char while covering the protests, as were two others who went to the police station to seek their colleagues’ release, he said. All were released later in the day, but some had to seek hospital treatment after being severely beaten during detention, he added.