Afghanistan under the Taliban—what’s next?

If the U.S. was hoping to avoid scenes comparable with its departure from Saigon in the final days of the Vietnam War, it failed. Images of Afghans running alongside military transport planes, clambering on as they prepare for take off, have been shown repeatedly on television screens and websites around the world. The crowds were so thick Monday that the U.S. briefly suspended flights. At least eight people were killed in the chaos. Two armed Afghans were shot dead after approaching U.S. Marines in the melee and video images appeared to show people possibly falling from a plane. The Pentagon is investigating what happened.