Afghanistan’s Ashraf Ghani defends his decision to escape, says he is a scapegoat

Mr. Ghani said that even as he boarded a helicopter out of Kabul on Aug. 15, he thought he would fly to the eastern city of Khost, apparently unaware that it had already fallen to the Taliban. Khost was the base of an anti-Taliban security force trained by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. He went instead to Uzbekistan and from there to the United Arab Emirates, where he remains. “I did not know where we would go," said Mr. Ghani.