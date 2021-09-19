Afghanistan’s economic meltdown leaves ordinary citizens scrambling to survive

The United Nations earlier this month raised $1 billion in pledges for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, well above its initial target of $600 million. Most of that assistance, however, is meant to be delivered by nongovernment organizations and U.N. agencies, bypassing the Taliban administration. That money is only a fraction of Afghanistan’s own reserves, most of which have been frozen by the U.S. and the International Monetary Fund.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}