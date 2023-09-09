African Union joins G20; Modi calls for regaining trust lost due to pandemic, war1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 01:13 PM IST
The two-day G20 Leaders' Summit is the high point of India’s presidency of the grouping and comes after several rounds of official and ministerial level meetings.
New Delhi: The African Union (AU), which represents 55 member states, on Saturday joined the G20 as a permanent member, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who kicked off the two-day G20 leaders’ Summit here, describing India’s G20 presidency as a symbol of inclusiveness.