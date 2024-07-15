After announcing ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’, Centre to celebrate 75 years of Constitution: Report

The Union government is planning to launch a campaign to celebrate 75 years of the Constitution, according to reports. This comes after the government, last week, announced to observe June 25 as the day ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ to condemn the imposition of Emergency in 1975.

The campaign is being seen as Centre’s counter to Opposition INDIA bloc’s ‘Save the Constitution’ poll narrative which reportedly paid it dividends in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

“This year marks the 75 years of the Constituent Assembly adopting the Constitution of India. The idea of the campaign is to create awareness about what the Constitution stands for, the Assembly debates, and how the government has taken steps to strengthen it,” a report in the Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

The campaign will be managed by Union Ministry of Culture. In 2022-23, the ministry ran a similar campaign called ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark 75 years of Independence. The campaign will include exhibitions across the country ensuring participation of the youth. The final details of the events are being chalked out, though.

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949. The ‘75 years of Constitution’ campaign might kick off on August 15 or later and conclude on January 26, marking the day Constitution came into effect in 1950.

Many reports have suggested that the Opposition’s narrative of warning voters about ‘BJP trying to amend the constitution’ worked in its favour. In fact, it was one of the 12 reasons cited in Bharatiya Janata Party’s internal review for party’s abysmal performance during Lok Sabha elections in states like Uttar Pradesh.