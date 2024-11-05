After billions spent and hundreds of events, a divided nation decides

Americans went to the polls in a sour mood, despite low unemployment. In the final Wall Street Journal survey before the election, almost two-thirds of voters said the nation is headed in the wrong direction. While the rate of inflation has been coming down, its pain provided a long hangover that boosted Trump and hurt Harris.Harris sought to strike an optimistic tone in the closing days, avoiding mention of Trump, and talking about charting a “new way forward." Trump leaned into complaints about his 2020 loss and again embraced violent rhetoric, musing that he wouldn’t mind someone shooting at him “through the fake news."