After Covid-19 data is deleted, NIH reviews how its gene archive is handled

China’s National Health Commission said the request for the deletion came about as the result of a misunderstanding between the Chinese researchers and the journal that had published the paper describing the sequences, according to an online post identified as that of an employee of the state-affiliated Xinhua News Agency. The commission’s vice-minister said that Dr. Bloom had “made up a conspiracy theory that it was a cover up" and that the deleted sequences were of little value for tracing the origin of the pandemic virus, according to a translation in the post.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}