After losing MLAs and corporators, Uddhav may lose control over Sena MPs

2 min read.12:18 PM ISTLivemint
Several Shiv Sena MPs attended a meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray on Monday at his residence in Mumbai and urged him to support NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and open the door to a possible reconciliation with the BJP and the breakaway Eknath Shinde faction
Days after a Shiv Sena MP requested party chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to declare support for the NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, it seems unrest from its parliamentary wing is next on the cards for Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.
Several Shiv Sena MPs attended a meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray on Monday at his residence in Mumbai and urged him to support Murmu for President and open the door to a possible reconciliation with the BJP and the breakaway Eknath Shinde faction, as per party sources.
According to party sources, a decision on the President’s election to be held on July 18 will be taken ‘in a day or two’ and Thackeray seemed 'positive on the request to support Murmu.
Party sources said 13 of the party’s 18 Lok Sabha MPs from Maharashtra and two of its three Rajya Sabha MPs attended the meeting at Matoshree.
Considering the upcoming elections (for local bodies) and the party’s future, at least eight of them supported Murmu’s candidature and a possible “patch-up" with the BJP and the Shinde faction, sources said.
Calling the BJP Shiv Sena's ‘ideologcal ally’, a senior party functionary said that the party has a natural alliance with the BJP, adding that though Thackeray did not comment on it, he said it will be considered.
The functionary added that though there was bitterness between Sena and BJP, and the rebellion increased it, but if the party extends support to Murmu, the door for reconciliation will be opened and there will be an opportunity to begin the process of patching up and establishing a relationship once again.
five MPs who were not present were Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde, Bhavana Gawali, who is under the ED scanner, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Mandlik and Hemant Patil. The Sena’s lone MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Kalaben Delkar, was also not present.
According to Sena functionaries, Jadhav, Mandlik and Patil conveyed to the Thackeray camp later that they could not attend the meeting due to ‘some issues’, including ‘heavy rain in their respective constituencies and personal reasons’. Party sources said Patil met Thackeray after the meeting.
Last week, the Thackeray camp had removed Gawali as chief whip of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party and nominated MP Rajan Vichare in her place. Two weeks ago, Gawali had written a letter to Thackeray suggesting an alliance with the BJP.
The Sena’s Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi were also present. However, the third Rajya Sabha MP, Anil Desai could not attend as he was in Delhi, said sources.
The Shinde camp has claimed that at least 12 of the 18 Sena MPs are in touch with the Chief Minister — and that many of them met Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday when Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had gone to meet the Union Home Minister.