After Mamata Banerjee's threat for Dharna, Governor CV Ananda Bose says 'West Bengal's dues will be cleared by Centre..'
Earlier on 31 January, Mamata Banerjee had given the Centre a seven-day ultimatum to clear the dues by Thursday, failing which she would start a 48-hour dharna in the city.
A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a threat that she will sit on dharna in Kolkata from February 2 if the BJP-led Union government does not clear the state's dues by February 1, state Governor CV Ananda Bose said all dues of West Bengal will be cleared by the Centre provided the state government meets the requirements laid down by the Centre.