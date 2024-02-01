A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a threat that she will sit on dharna in Kolkata from February 2 if the BJP-led Union government does not clear the state's dues by February 1, state Governor CV Ananda Bose said all dues of West Bengal will be cleared by the Centre provided the state government meets the requirements laid down by the Centre.

Governor CV Ananda Bose said on Thursday after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Bose is on a two-day official trip to the national capital and said discussions on the state's law and order and other subjects were also held during his meeting with Shah.

"Whatever dues are there will certainly be given, provided the requirements laid down by the Centre are met. (The) state government has given answers to various queries raised by the Centre over the last few months. I also reviewed it at my level," Bose said in a video message released by the Raj Bhavan.

"(The) matter has been taken up with the government of India. Whatever needs to be done to give justice to people will soon be done by the Centre under PM Modi," he added.

Not a word on funds to states in budget:

Accusing the central government of ‘cheating’ federalism and committing ‘financial terrorism’ with states, senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien said on Thursday said there was not a word on funds to states in the 2024-25 interim budget.

O'Brien also alleged that the government has done little for women and the youth, and is yet to fulfil its promise of doubling farmers' income.

"The budget is only giving 'gyan'. There is no action on the ground," PTI quoted O'Brien as saying on the pre-election budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"There was not a word on funds to states in the budget speech. They are cheating federalism and committing financial terrorism with states," O'Brien told reporters here as he raised the issue of "pending" dues to West Bengal.

Mamata threatens 'Dharna':

Earlier on 31 January, Mamata Banerjee had given the Centre a seven-day ultimatum to clear the dues by Thursday, failing which she would start a 48-hour dharna in the city.

Speaking at a public distribution programme in Malda on Wednesday, Banerjee urged the party workers and those affected by the non-payment of funds to participate in the dharna, which would be staged at the BR Ambedkar statue in Red Road area in the eastern metropolis.

“I have given them an ultimatum till February 1 to clear all dues of the state, failing which I will stage a dharna from February 2. If the dues are not cleared, I know how to get it through a movement," PTI quoted her as saying.

In her allegations, the state CM claimed that the state's dues amount to a mammoth ₹7,000 crore for several central government-run schemes including MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMGAY), among others.

