Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee filed an election petition, the Bharatiya Janata Party is also looking to move the Calcutta High Court seeking to recount votes in constituencies it narrowly lost.

"We are discussing the issue with our lawyers," said party president Dilip Ghosh said on Saturday.

Ghosh's statement came after the Trinamool Congress filed petitions in the HC urging recounting in five assembly constituencies, including Nandigram, where the party supremo Mamata Banerjee lost by slender margins.

In her plea, Banerjee is seeking the election of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram to be declared null and void on grounds of committing corrupt practises as envisaged under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The alleged corrupt practices included "bribery, undue influence, spreading enmity", according to her petition. Banerjee also claimed that discrepancies were committed in the counting process.

Nandigram battle

The CM had vacated her seat of Bhabanipore to fight her former confidante Adhikari in the recently-concluded West Bengal assembly elections. However, she lost by less than 2,000 votes from the Nandigram seat.

While initial counting put the Bengal CM ahead of Adhikari by 1,200 votes, the BJP's candidate eventually managed to score a victory by defeating the two-time chief minister.

Despite this, the TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. While the BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats.

However, alleging discrepancies and malpractices in the counting process and refusal of requests for recounting of votes by the returning officer, Banerjee had said following declaration of the results that the doors of the court would be knocked on the issue.

The HC has deferred the hearing in the matter to 24 June.

Apart from Nandigram, TMC candidates of Moyna, Bongaon Dakshin, Goghat and Balarampur assembly constituencies are also seeking recounting.

Four different benches of the Calcutta HC took up their petitions on Friday and all matters have been deferred.





