Business News/ Politics / News/  After my arrest, AAP became more united: Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to party MLAs
After my arrest, AAP became more united: Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to party MLAs

  • After my arrest, AAP became more united: Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to party MLAs

After my arrest, AAP became more united: Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to party MLAs. “I was worried that medicines should not be stopped from reaching the public. Free electricity and water should not be stopped, but all of you did a very good job and did not let any conspiracy succeed. BJP wanted to break the party and topple the government by arresting me but the opposite happened. After my arrest the party became even stronger," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

