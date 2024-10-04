Telangana Minister Konda Surekha accused BRS leader KT Rama Rao of being responsible for K Chandrashekar Rao's disappearance and linked him to the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, prompting widespread backlash and a defamation notice from KTR.

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) might be responsible for his father K Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) dissapeareance from public eye. She further urged members of her party, the Congress, to file a missing case for K Chandrashekar Rao, as reported by NDTV. The comment grabbed eyeball owing to the fact she recently triggered controversy that KTR is linked to actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce

Reacting to latest attack by Surekh, BRS leader Sravan Dasoju said, “After Revanth Reddy became the TPCC president and subsequently becoming the chief minister of Telangana, the politics and the political discourse in Telangana has reached a very low level, derogatory, defamatory, insulting, humiliating abuses are being hurled at the opposition particularly KCR and KTR and the other family members," he said.

Konda Surekha on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce Linking KTR to Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce, she commented, "It is KT Rama Rao because of whom Samantha's divorce happened. He was a minister at the time and used to tap the phones of the actresses to find out their weaknesses and use them for blackmail... He used to make them drug addicts, everyone knows this, everybody is aware."

Several senior actors, including Chiranjeevi and NT Rama Rao, protested against the comment. Meanwhile Samantha had asked the minister to leave her out of political battles.

"My divorce is a personal matter and I request that you refrain from speculating about it... To clarify: my divorce was mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved," the actor said.

Following widespread criticism, Konda Surekha clarified her remarks were meant to question KT Rama Rao for "belittling women" and not to hurt Samantha Prabhu's sentiments. She stated that she would "unconditionally" retract her comments if Samantha or her fans were offended by them.