After plans for 'Love Jihad' law, Madhya Pradesh decides to set up 'Cow Cabinet'1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2020, 10:46 AM IST
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
- The first meeting of the 'Cow Cabinet'will be held on November 22
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today announced that the state government has decided to form a 'Cow Cabinet' for the protection of cows in the state.
Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments to be a part of the 'Cow Cabinet', Chouhan announced.
"It has been decided to set up a 'Cow Cabinet' for the protection and promotion of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be a part of the 'Cow Cabinet'. The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that the state government will bring a bill against 'love jihad' in the next Assembly session that will have the provision of five years of rigorous imprisonment.
