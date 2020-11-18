After plans for 'Love Jihad' law, Madhya Pradesh decides to set up 'Cow Cabinet'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today announced that the state government has decided to form a 'Cow Cabinet' for the protection of cows in the state.
Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments to be a part of the 'Cow Cabinet', Chouhan announced.
"It has been decided to set up a 'Cow Cabinet' for the protection and promotion of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be a part of the 'Cow Cabinet'. The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that the state government will bring a bill against 'love jihad' in the next Assembly session that will have the provision of five years of rigorous imprisonment.