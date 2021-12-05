If the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power in Goa, it will provide cash assistance of ₹1,000 per month to every woman above the age of 18 years, announced the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

In addition to this, he also said that the AAP will raise the remuneration given to women under a state-sponsored scheme from ₹1500 to ₹2500 per month.

“Griha Aadhar benefit for women will be increased from ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 per month. ₹1000 per month will be given to every female over 18 years," said Kejriwal.

“This is going to be the biggest and most important women empowerment programme in the world, not only in India," he claimed, while addressing a women's convention in South Goa's Navelim Assembly segment.

He said financial stability is most important for any woman to feel empowered.

“Once a woman is financially stable, she will feel empowered as she can spend the money to do those extra things for the family," he said.

Many girls, who have left the college due to financial constraints, can use ₹1,000 per month, which will be deposited into their accounts, for continuing their education, he said.

Further, he said that the AAP will give an option to women, who are financially well off, to opt-out of the scheme.

“We will offer the scheme to all women in the state. Those who feel they do not require it, can opt-out of it," he said.

The expenses under the scheme would be around ₹500 crore annually, which would be funded by the state government by completely eliminating corruption in the system, he said, adding that there is no dearth of finances to fund such schemes in Goa.

“The state budget is ₹22,000 crore, of which approximately 20%, which means ₹4,400 crore goes into corruption. We will pump this money into the system to fund these schemes," he alleged.

"They say Kejriwal is giving 'freebies'. Till date, only ministers used to get freebies on taxpayers' money. What leaders are getting is a freebie, what people are getting is their right," said Kejriwal.

AAP has promised cash assistance of ₹1,000 per month for every woman above the age of 18 years in Punjab as well. Punjab Assembly polls are also scheduled to be held early next year.

The Delhi chief minister is on a two-day visit to Goa, where the assembly polls are due early next year.

AAP has announced it will contest all 40 seats in BJP-ruled Goa. Apart from the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Shiv Sena and other parties will also be in the fray.

In the 2017 Goa polls, the AAP failed to win a single seat in the 40-member state Assembly. The Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But, the BJP at that time forged an alliance with some regional outfits and independent legislators to form government.

With inputs from agencies.

