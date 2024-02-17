Milind Deora calls Congress and UBT Shiv Sena 'opportunistic'; Eknath Shinde is a living testimony of...
Former Lok Sabha MP Milind Deora, who recently joined Shiv Sena, said that BJP and Shiv Sena are democratic parties while Congress is not.
After quitting Congress and joining Shiv Sena, former Lok Sabha MP Milind Deora on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena were democratic parties while the Congress was not, PTI reported.
