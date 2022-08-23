After six months of war in Ukraine, momentum tilts against Russia

Energy analysts say Europe’s outlook is less dire than it looked earlier this summer. Russia’s dramatic cut to gas deliveries to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline, now operating at only 20% of its capacity, has forced the EU into action to buy enough liquefied natural gas and ensure it can reach all parts of the bloc. The EU is now racing against time to build LNG terminals in time for next spring, when the region’s gas reservoirs, which are now filling up, will be depleted again.