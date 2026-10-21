After Thalapathy Vijay, will Tamil star Dhanush join politics? TVK reacts; ‘Kolaveri Di’ star net worth revealed

Comments from a leader of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), regarding Kolaveri Di' star Dhanush's potential entry into politics gave a fresh impetus to the speculation that sparked months ago.

Dhanush to enter politics? All the hints that sparked the buzz The buzz over National Award-winning actor Dhanush's political aspirations gained momentum when his fans association was renamed 'Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam' (Dhanush Welfare Movement) at a meeting in Coimbatore, several reports claimed.

The meeting, reportedly attended by around 3,000 office-bearers, focused on discipline, welfare work, and social responsibility.

Dhanush was not present at the gathering, according to NDTV. There has been no official word from the actor on the speculation, nor has he announced any plans to enter politics as of now.

According to local media, there were earlier reports that Dhanush registered a new political party with the Election Commission of India under the name 'Tamilaga Eluchi Kalagam'.

However, a source close to Dhanush firmly denied these claims, dismissing them as a baseless narrative and fake news spread against him, Deccan Herald reported in early October.

"There is absolutely no truth to these reports. Dhanush has not approached the Election Commission, nor has he registered any party named Tamilaga Ezhuchi Kazhagam. This is a fabricated narrative being circulated online," a source close to the actor told DH.

“While public speculation regarding celebrities from showbiz entering politics remains high in Tamil Nadu, outline welfare club activities should not be conflated with political motives. Dhanush is completely focused on his cinema projects and social welfare work,” the source clarified.

Tamil Nadu's Eenadu newspaper reported that Dhanush has been holding a series of meetings over the past few days, which led to rumours that he might be taking steps to enter the political arena.

The report emphasised that Dhanush, through his fan clubs, has also intensified social activities at the grassroots level in recent months.

The fact that Dhanush's fan club has now undergone a rebranding and even unveiled a special red-and-white flag for itself further strengthened the speculations, the report added.

The move reminds of CM Vijay's strategy before he joined electoral politics. Thalapathy Vijay had first transformed his fan clubs into a social movement called Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, officially launched in Pudukottai in July 2009.

In 2024, Vijay officially announced the transition of his organisation into a political party named Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

What has Vijay's TVK said on Dhanush's entry into politics? Tamil Nadu's ruling TVK welcomed speculation about actor Dhanush's possible political entry.

TVK spokesperson M Sathya Kumar told NDTV that Joseph Vijay's journey from cinema to the Chief Minister's chair has become an inspiration for what he called "political start-ups".

He reportedly said that the TVK was happy that its journey could inspire others contemplating a political venture.

"We are happy that TVK is an inspiration for political start-ups," Kumar was quoted by NDTV as saying.

He added that Vijay's political journey had taken decades of groundwork. "Vijay worked for 30 years for this. It is not easy," Sathya Kumar said.

He emphasised that while alternative political forces could emerge, their strength and ability to sustain themselves would matter.

The TVK spokesperson told NDTV that Vijay's approach could become a template for future entrants but cautioned that running a political party and winning elections required full-time commitment.

"Vijay gave up acting at the peak of his career," he said, underlining the scale of the commitment involved.

'Iyakkam': The fan club link between Vijay and Dhanush's move Dhanush's fan club rebranding as 'Iyakkam' brings back memories of Vijay's first step into the world of politics.

Before entering electoral politics, Vijay had transformed his fan network into a welfare platform. The network eventually became part of the organisational foundation for the TVK.

Sathya Kumar told NDTV that TVK's roots went far beyond its formal launch two years ago.

What began as a fan club, he said, had been nurtured by Vijay into a service organisation over 33 years.

"Some ordinary fan-club members who stood by Vijay during difficult times have now become ministers," he added. "Replicating Vijay's playbook is not easy," he said.

Who is Dhanush? Venkatesh Prabhu, known by his stage name Dhanush, is an Indian film actor, producer, lyricist and playback singer who has worked predominantly in Tamil cinema.

In 2011, he won the National Film Award for Best Actor for the Tamil film "Aadukalam", and in the same year, he received international attention for his song "Why This Kolaveri Di", which went on to become the most-viewed Indian song on YouTube.

Dhanush has received six national awards so far. In September this year, he received the National Film Award for his performance in Captain Miller (Tamil) in the Special Mention category.

His first film was "Thulluvadho Ilamai", a 2002 coming-of-age movie directed by his father, Kasthuri Raja. Over the next 10 years, Dhanush featured in 25 movies and made his Hindi debut in "Raanjhanaa" in 2013.