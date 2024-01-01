comScore
After ‘toilet’ remark, Dayanidhi Maran calls BJP IT cell 'jobless barbers', sparks row

A fresh controversy erupted after DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran Saturday used the proverb 'Jobless barbers catch hold of cats to shave its fur' against the BJP IT wing. This came weeks after an old video of the DMK MP surfaced where he made remarks about Hindi speakers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Reacting to the 'jobless Barbers' remark of Dayanidhi Maran, BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that these remarks reflect the elitist and casteist mindset of the DMK

A fresh controversy erupted after DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran Saturday used the proverb 'Jobless barbers catch hold of cats to shave its fur' against the BJP IT wing. This came weeks after an old video of the DMK MP surfaced where he made remarks about Hindi speakers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, ANI reported Monday.

Earlier, a four-year-old video of Maren went viral in which he said that Hindi speakers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who come to Tamil Nadu end up doing construction work or cleaning roads and toilets. The remark sparked a controversy and BJP leaders said Maran insulted North Indians.

After being asked about his old videos related to North Indians going viral on social media, the DMK MP said, "There is a saying, 'Jobless barbers catch hold of cats to shave its fur'. These people want to create some kind of ruckus, particularly the IT wing of the BJP, which is involved in this. They are trending it at the national level for their political mileage, which will not materialise."

Reacting to the 'jobless Barbers' remark, BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that these remarks reflect the elitist and casteist mindset of the DMK.

"DMK at it again. After insulting Sanatan, Hindu Dharma, North Indians and Hindi, Maran now insults barbers and displays his elitist and casteist mindset. Instead of apologising, Dayanidhi Maran calls those spreading and reacting to his rants on North Indian Brothers and Sisters the work of a 'Jobless Barber'. Rahul Baba is busy doing photo ops with Kisan, mechanics, etc Will he say if this statement is part of 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan'?" Poonawalla posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has also slammed Maran for his jobless barber remark and said that DMK MP excels at degrading someone by his profession or language.

"Degrading someone by profession or language seems to be the only thing DMK MP Thiru Dayanidhi Maran excels in. Instead of apologising, Thiru Dayanidhi Maran calls those spreading and reacting to his rants on our North Indian brothers and sisters the work of a "jobless barber.". With this constant degrading, it is only evident that even the continuous taste of electoral defeat doesn't seem to shake the resolve of the leaders in the I.N.D.I. Alliance," K Annamalai posted on X.

Published: 01 Jan 2024, 11:32 PM IST
