After ‘toilet’ remark, Dayanidhi Maran calls BJP IT cell 'jobless barbers', sparks row
A fresh controversy erupted after DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran Saturday used the proverb 'Jobless barbers catch hold of cats to shave its fur' against the BJP IT wing. This came weeks after an old video of the DMK MP surfaced where he made remarks about Hindi speakers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar
A fresh controversy erupted after DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran Saturday used the proverb 'Jobless barbers catch hold of cats to shave its fur' against the BJP IT wing. This came weeks after an old video of the DMK MP surfaced where he made remarks about Hindi speakers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, ANI reported Monday.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has also slammed Maran for his jobless barber remark and said that DMK MP excels at degrading someone by his profession or language.
Also Read | Covid cases LIVE updates: India reports four more deaths in 24 hours
"Degrading someone by profession or language seems to be the only thing DMK MP Thiru Dayanidhi Maran excels in. Instead of apologising, Thiru Dayanidhi Maran calls those spreading and reacting to his rants on our North Indian brothers and sisters the work of a "jobless barber.". With this constant degrading, it is only evident that even the continuous taste of electoral defeat doesn't seem to shake the resolve of the leaders in the I.N.D.I. Alliance," K Annamalai posted on X.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!