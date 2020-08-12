Home >Politics >News >After treatment, Congress's Siddaramaiah tests negative for covid- 19
File photo of Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (ANI)
After treatment, Congress's Siddaramaiah tests negative for covid- 19

1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2020, 01:19 PM IST Sharan Poovanna

  • Siddaramaiah who turned 72 on Wednesday was admitted to Manipal Hospital, a private healthcare provider in Bengaluru, on 4 August after testing positive for the respiratory disease

BENGALURU: After nine days of hospitalisation and treatment, former chief minister of Karnataka and Congress's leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah, has tested negative for covid-19.

"He (Siddharamaiah) tested negative and will be discharged on Thursday," said a person aware of the developments, requesting not to be named.

Siddaramaiah who turned 72 on Wednesday was admitted to Manipal Hospital, a private healthcare provider in Bengaluru, on 4 August after testing positive for the respiratory disease.

Siddaramaiah's son and the Congress legislator from Varuna in Mysuru has also tested positive.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who had also been hospitalised after testing positive, was discharged earlier this week.

The two former chief ministers getting easy admission and opting for treatment in a private hospital had sparked off debates on VVIP culture and cast doubts about the state's public healthcare infrastructure.

Total recoveries in Karnataka stood at 1,05,599 as of Tuesday. The state has seen a surge in covid cases, with the total so far at 1,88,611, of which 79,606 are active.

