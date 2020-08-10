After treatment, Karnataka chief minister Yediyurappa tests negative for covid

BENGALURU: Karnataka's chief minister BS Yediyurappa has tested negative for covid-19, almost nine days after he was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

"Swab tests taken on Saturday have come out as negative," said a person aware of the development, requesting not to be named.

"Swab tests taken on Saturday have come out as negative," said a person aware of the development, requesting not to be named.

Yediyurappa, aged 77, was admitted to Manipal Hospital on 2 August after he tested positive for the respiratory disease. He is likely to return home later today.

Karnataka, the third worst hit state now, has reported 1,78,087 cases so far, of which over 80,000 are active.

State health minister B. Sriramulu, at least two more cabinet ministers, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, among others, have also tested positive and are undergoing treatment.

Death toll has touched 3,198, according to government data.

Heavy rains, floods, and landslides have added to the challenges of the state, and deepened economic and humanitarian distress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with officials from the state government which has sought a ₹4,000 crore special package from the Centre.

