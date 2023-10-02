Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. After offering his prayers, the Wayanad MP participated in 'sewa' at the Sachkhand Shri Harmandir Sahib. As per a leader of Punjab Congress, Rahul Gandhi is on a personal, spiritual visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi on meaning of Hinduism, being a Hindu: ‘Belongs to no one…’ The video comes as Rahul Gandhi is increasing his connect with more and more people ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Recently, the Congress leader was seen in the role of a farmer where he was seen indulging in the transplantation of crops. Then, he donned the role of coolie and even carried passengers' luggage on his head and most recently he even tried his hand at carpentry.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

"Rahul Gandhi ji is coming to Amritsar Sahib to pay obeisance at Sachkhand Shri Harmandir Sahib. This is his personal, spiritual visit, let’s respect his privacy. Request all party workers to not be physically present for this visit. You all can show your support in spirit and meet him the next time," the Punjab Congress president posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Tensions in INDIA bloc

The Punjab visit by the senior Congress leader comes in the background of some strain between the two allies of the INDIA bloc- Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Punjab Congress, which is the main opposition party in the state has expressed its displeasure for the arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drugs case. Congress alleged that Bhagwant Mann-led AAP in Punjab is indulging in ‘political vendetta.’

A court in Punjab on Saturday sent Sukhpal Singh Khaira to 14-day judicial custody. "The police demanded a 7-day remand. After seeing the police's evidence, the judge turned down their request. The court sent him to judicial remand of 14 days," the counsel said.

AAP has termed the arrest as part of their “zero-tolerance" policy against drugs.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!