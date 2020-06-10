After two decades of wait, Gairsain made Uttarakhand’s summer capital

With a total 13 districts in Uttarakhand, 11 are hill districts while two are in the plains. "How will people in power and bureaucrats know the difficulties of people if they do not live in hilly region? The idea was to make Gairsain as the state capital so that it is approachable to both Kumaon and Garhwal region and this will lead to development of the entire hilly region of the state," added the BJP leader.