Adding more fuel to the Sanatana Dharma row, DMK’s A Raja on Thursday called it to be a social disgrace.

He commented, ‘Sanatana Dharma is a social disgrace like HIV and leprosy’ and further added, ‘there was no social stigma attached to malaria and dengue.’ On Wednesday, speaking on the context, DMK's A Raja says, "I am prepared to give answers for all cabinet ministers if the Prime Minister convenes the meeting and let them permit me. I will explain which one is 'Sanatana Dharma' thereafter you decide..."

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's recent statement has stirred controversy around Sanatan Dharma. He compared it to diseases like dengue and malaria, advocating for its eradication. Despite facing backlash, he hasn't retracted or apologized for his remarks.

Not against Hinduism but.., Udhayanidhi Stalin clarifies his stand

Udhayanidhi later clarified that his criticism was aimed at the caste-based societal structure upheld by Sanatan Dharma, not Hinduism as a whole.

On being asked about any such incident that has happened in the past, the DMK leader responded by saying that President Draupadi Murmu was not invited to the opening ceremony of the new parliament building is the best current example of discrimination.

Befitting reply should be given: PM Modi

The issue was raised by PM Narendra Modi in his meeting with Cabinet ministers on Wednesday. According to sources the Prime Minister said that ministers should give a befitting reply to the Sanatana Dharma debate and use facts to counter the opposition.

Notably, the BJP has demanded an apology from the DMK leaders and has even claimed that an "anti-Sanatan" agenda was discussed during the opposition bloc meeting that was held in Mumbai this month.