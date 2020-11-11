After win in Bihar, NDA looks to resolve concerns around government formation

NEW DELHI : A day after National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to get a simple majority in the recently concluded Bihar elections , several important concerns which troubled both Janata Dal (United) or JDU and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remain before the ruling alliance.

The most prominent issue that annoyed several leaders of JDU is the status of Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the ruling alliance - both in Bihar and at the central level. The NDA has to figure out if cabinet berth which was given to Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away last month, would also get transferred to Chirag Paswan after the demise of the LJP founder.

“BJP has not clearly spoken on the status of LJP in NDA so far and there is no doubt that LJP with its campaign against chief minister Nitish Kumar in the assembly polls has hurt the chances of JDU is at least 18-20 seats. BJP should clarify the status of LJP and which parties are members of NDA," said a senior JDU leader.

While BJP leadership has reiterated that Nitish Kumar would be the chief minister of NDA in Bihar and the lack of seats of JDU is of no consequence, the two alliance partners would have to find common ground on issues related to sharing of power in the state. BJP and JDU would also have to accommodate former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) which together have 8 assembly seats and have helped NDA cross the halfway mark in the assembly.

“It seems swearing-in ceremony would take place after Diwali or else it could get further delayed and may happen after the Chatt puja. But first Nitish Kumar has to break his silence because he has not spoken to the party workers of JDU after the elections and has only met a handful of leaders of both BJP and JDU," JDU leader added.

Senior JDU leaders point out that the party has never been in an alliance with the LJP since the formation of the NDA government in Bihar in 2005, and the LJP was only BJP's ally.

“If we look at the history of LJP and JDU, they have never been in an alliance. When JDU joined hands with BJP for government formation in Bihar in 2005 assembly, LJP was in alliance with Congress. Similarly, LJP remained in alliance with United Progressive Alliance (UPA) during 2010 assembly polls. After JDU left NDA before 2015 state polls, LJP was in alliance with BJP. Even now LJP contested against JDU so BJP should clarify the status of LJP in NDA," the JDU leader explained.

Reiterating that the mandate was for the alliance at large, Bihar's deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said that it was a decisive verdict in favour of the NDA.

"In an alliance, not all parties win equal number of seats. Who won how many seats is irrelevant, people voted for NDA. BJP played a role in JDU's victory and JDU played a role in BJP's victory. JDU, BJP, VIP and HAM worked together, then we registered this victory," Modi told news agency ANI on Wednesday.

On its part, partners of Mahagathbandhan including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) too are ensuring that there is coordination between all parties and keeping a close eye on developments within NDA. According to a senior opposition leader, a meeting of all newly elected MLAs of the alliance will take place on Thursday to decide future course of action.

NDA returned to power in Bihar by winning 125 seats including 74 by the BJP. While Tejashwi Yadav led RJD became the largest party by winning one more seat than BJP, the Mahagathbandhan has remained as principal opposition alliance in the state with 110 seats.

