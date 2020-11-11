After win in Bihar, NDA looks to resolve concerns around government formation

While BJP leadership has reiterated that Nitish Kumar would be the chief minister of NDA in Bihar and the lack of seats of JDU is of no consequence, the two alliance partners would have to find common ground on issues related to sharing of power in the state. BJP and JDU would also have to accommodate former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) which together have 8 assembly seats and have helped NDA cross the halfway mark in the assembly.