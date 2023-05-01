Afzal Ansari disqualified from Lok Sabha after conviction in kidnapping, murder case

"Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge, MP/MLA Court, Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh in Special Trial/980/2012, Afzal Ansari, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Ghazipur Parliamentary Constituency of Uttar Pradesh stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 29 April 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," the statement from the Lok Sabha Secretariat read.

