‘Agents of Russia’: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleges 150 Congress MPs took Soviet money under HKL Bhagat's leadership

Targeting the Congress party, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday cited a 2011 document released by the US intelligence agency CIA, alleging that over 150 Congress MPs were “funded” by the Soviet Union under the leadership of the late HKL Bhagat.

“Congress, Corruption, and Slavery. This unclassified secret document was released by the CIA in 2011. According to it, under the leadership of the late Congress leader HKL Bhagat, more than 150 Congress MPs were funded by Soviet Russia, acting as agents for Russia?” Dubey said in a post on the social media platform X.

He added that a group of journalists were “their agents”. Dubey further claimed that the document he shared contains a list of 16,000 news articles that Russia published.

During the Congress regime, Dubey alleged that 1,100 people from the Russian intelligence agency KGB were in India, and they kept bureaucrats, business organisations, communist parties, and opinion makers in their “pockets”.

“A group of journalists were their agents, and there is mention of a total of 16,000 news articles that Russia got published? Around that time, 1100 people from Russian intelligence agencies were in India, keeping bureaucrats, business organisations, communist parties, and opinion makers in their pockets, shaping India's policies along with information,” said the BJP MP.

“Congress candidate Subhadra Joshi took 5 lakh rupees from the German government in the name of elections during that time, and after losing, became the president of the Indo-German Forum. Is this a country or a puppet of slaves, agents, and middlemen? Congress must answer, should there be an investigation on this today or not?”

Last week, Dubey slammed the Congress and accused Indira Gandhi of “murdering” the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar by implementing the 42nd Amendment to the Constitution.

The 42nd Amendment, which was enacted during the emergency period, was passed during Indira Gandhi's tenure as prime minister and has been controversial.

“The word secular is already written in the first paragraph of the Constitution; the murder of the Constitution written for Scheduled Castes and Tribes is in the blood of Congress,” Dubey had said in a X post.