Agnipath is only one pillar of a grand goal

Senior army officers say the scheme will bring down the average age from 32 to 26 years in the next 6-7 years. But can a younger force be necessarily more potent to security threats? Any well-meaning reform should show up most in how threat-ready Indian defence is. India is the third largest defence spender, but the spending is less than a tenth of the US’ and about one-fourth of China’s. Wages and pensions take up 55% of this, leaving less than one-fourth for modernization. Agnipath could help divert that spending towards a ramp-up of India’s defences. But that path is long. Even though the Indian army is the largest in the world, it pales in comparison with China and the US in terms of equipment such as naval vessels and combat aircraft. China, in its modernization effort, has been making its forces leaner and investing more in technology. India, on the other hand, has increased, albeit mildly, its troop size in recent years. Even if Agnipath makes our forces younger and fitter at a lower cost, acquisition and procurement of modern weapons and equipment will have to catch up. A leaner, younger force, without technological aid, alone would not improve our war preparedness.