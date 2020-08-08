Ahead of assembly session, six Rajasthan BJP MLAs shifted to Gujarat's Porbandar

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday shifted six of its MLAs to Gujarat’s Porbandar ahead of the Rajasthan assembly session beginning August 14.

They had taken a chartered flight for BJP-ruled Gujarat from the Jaipur airport.

"Lots of political activities are happening in Rajasthan. CM Ashok Gehlot doesn't have majority and the government is mentally harassing BJP MLAs. In these circumstances, six of our MLAs have come here to visit Somnath Temple," said Rajasthan BJP MLA Nirmal Kumawat outside Porbandar Airport in Gujarat

"More MLAs will join us. Congress government in Rajasthan is pressurizing us to vote in their favour. We will stay here for the next two days," he said.

Apart from Kumawat, the BJP legislators who boarded the flight from the Jaipur airport on Saturday are Gopichand Meena, Jabbar Singh Sankhla, Dharamveer Mochi, Gopal Lal Sharma and Gurudeep Singh Shahpini.

BJP MLA Ashok Lahoti, who accompanied the six legislators to the Jaipur airport, said they were being "harassed" and voluntarily went on a pilgrimage.

"Some BJP legislators are being harassed through police and the administration. Those legislators who are being harassed have gone on a pilgrimage voluntarily," Lahoti told reporters after coming out of the airport.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore said, "If some BJP MLAs went on an educational tour or roam around collectively then it cannot be termed ‘badabandi’ (fortification)." He said the BJP stays away from such a culture.

Congress MLAs are holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel as the party has accused the BJP of horse-trading following the revolt of its leader Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

