Ahead of Bengal elections, Mamata Banerjee launches 5 meal scheme for poor

Kolkata: Ahead of the assembly elections in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday virtually launched the 'Maa' scheme under which her government would provide a meal at a nominal cost of ₹5 mainly to poor people. They will get a platter of rice, dal, a vegetable and egg curry for ₹5. "The government will bear a subsidy of ₹15 (per plate) while people will get it at ₹5," Banerjee said. Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pm to 3 pm every day and such kitchens will be set up everywhere in the state gradually, the chief minister said.