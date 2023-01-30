Ahead of Budget session, all-party meeting in Parliament begins

Ahead of Budget session, all-party meeting in Parliament begins2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 01:47 PM IST
- The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 with the address by the President of India to a Joint sitting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha
Ahead of the Budget session, an all-party meeting kicked off at Parliament on Monday morning. However, Congress party leaders remained absent.
