Ahead of Budget session, all-party meeting in Parliament begins

Ahead of the Budget session, an all-party meeting kicked off at Parliament on Monday morning. However, Congress party leaders remained absent.

Whereas all top leaders from the opposition parties including TMC, and DMK were present. Such as Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (TMC), K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageswara Rao (TRS), and TR, Balu (DMK).

Other leaders who were present were Vijayasai reddy from YSR Congress, Farooq Abdullah from National Conference, professor Manoj Jha from the RJD, Ram Nath Thakur from the JDU, and Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena.

YSR Cong's Vijayasai Reddy has demanded a women's reservation bill in the Budget Session.

Deputy Leader of the House Rajnath Singh, Parliament Affairs minister, Pralhad Joshi, Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal, MoS, Parliamentary Affairs, Arjuna, Ram Meghwal, and V Muraleedharan was among those present for the meeting held at the Parliament House Complex.

The all-India party meeting is a customary meeting that takes place ahead of the start of the parliament session. During the meeting, the government will seek cooperation from all political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of both houses of parliament during the session.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 with the address by the President of India to a Joint sitting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament.

The Economic Survey will also be tabled in both Houses on the first day of the Session.

The Union Budget 2023-24 will be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha. Later the Budget will be tabled in Rajya Sabha.

From Thursday onwards, both Houses will discuss the "Motion Of Thanks to the President Address" after which PM Narendra Modi will reply in both Lok and Rajya Sabha.

This part of the Budget Session will continue till February 13.

The second part of the Budget Session will after a recess commence on March 13 and go on till April 6. A discussion will take place on the Demand For Grants for various ministries and the Union Budget will be passed. Other legislative businesses will also be taken up by the government during this period.