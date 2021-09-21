Ahead of Goa polls, Kejriwal pledges jobless allowance, quota for locals

Ahead of Goa polls, Kejriwal pledges jobless allowance, quota for locals1 min read . 11:57 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal has promised ₹3,000 per month unemployment allowance for Goa youth, a state where polls are due next year.
Seeking to wrest power from the ruling alliance, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief has also said that, if voted to power, he will make arrangements to provide jobs to one unemployed youth in each household of Goa.
"They'll get ₹3000 a month as unemployment allowance until they get job," he said
Addressing a press conference in Goa, Kejriwal has also promised reservation for 80% of jobs to Goan youth and that his government will bring a law to provide quota for 80% private jobs too.
"Youth told me that if one wants a govt job here, they need to know any minister, MLA-it's not possible to get govt job in Goa without bribe or recommendation," he said
"We will end this. Goa's youth will have right over govt jobs here," Kejriwal further said in Panaji.
In a bid to woo the tourism community, Kejriwal said families, dependent on tourism, and hit by Covid, will be given ₹5,000 per month until their employment is restored.
"Mining-dependent families are also suffering due to closure of mines, they will also be given ₹5,000 per month until the mining resumes," Kejriwal said.
