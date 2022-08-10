Gujrat is set to go to the polls at the end of the year. Traditionally the battle for Gujarat has been between BJP and the Congress but this time new entrant AAP is hitting hard at the incumbents trying to make a space for itself in the state. This year, the AAP Party knocked out both BJP and Congress in Punjab, accomplishing a landslide victory. Kejriwal's party achieved won 92 of the 117 seats in Punjab.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}