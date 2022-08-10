Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal has promised ₹1000 monthly allowance to all women above the age of 18 in Gujarat. This is the fifth poll promise by AAP in the poll-bound state.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal promised all women above the age of 18 a monthly allowance of ₹1000 if they accept the grant on being voted to power.
This is the fifth poll promise made by Kejriwal to the people of Gujarat. He had earlier promised free electricity up to 300 units per month, and ‘raid raj’ by setting up an advisory body of traders, implementing of fifth schedule and Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act in tribal regions of Gujarat and a guarantee of a job to every youth and ₹3,000 monthly unemployment allowance until they get a job.
This was Delhi CM's third visit to Gujarat in ten days and the tenth visit in the past four months.
Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had criticised Kejriwal for distributing ‘revdi’ or freebies.
"This Revdi culture (or the freebies culture) is dangerous for the development of the country. Those with Revdi culture will never build new expressways, new airports, or defence corridors for you. Together, we have to defeat this mentality, remove Revdi culture from the politics of the country.", Prime Minister said.
Kejriwal retorted, “ ₹1,000 (per month allowance) is not revdi (freebie). This is your right. People's money should go to the people, not in the Swiss bank"
Kejriwal also took a hit at the congress saying that it will soon merge with the BJP and that the two parties have "love brewing" between them.
"The election of Gujarat will be between AAP and BJP. Gujarat Congress is going to merge with Gujarat BJP. (I love you) ILU-ILU of BJP-Congress will end. On one hand, there are "27 years of misrule" of the BJP and on the other hand, there is "new politics" of AAP,", Kejriwal said on Sunday.
Gujrat is set to go to the polls at the end of the year. Traditionally the battle for Gujarat has been between BJP and the Congress but this time new entrant AAP is hitting hard at the incumbents trying to make a space for itself in the state. This year, the AAP Party knocked out both BJP and Congress in Punjab, accomplishing a landslide victory. Kejriwal's party achieved won 92 of the 117 seats in Punjab.