Ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024, Congress slapped with ₹1,700 crore demand notice by Income Tax dept
Income Tax Department issues ₹1,700 crore demand notice to Congress for assessment years 2017-18 to 2020-21, including penalty and interest.
Income Tax Department has reportedly issued demand notice of ₹1,700 crore to Indian National Congress on Friday. The fresh demand notice is for assessment years 2017-18 to 2020-21 and includes penalty and interest, ANI news agency reported citing sources.
