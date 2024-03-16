In a show of solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and others, changed their names on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to ‘Modi ka Parivaar’.

Amidst mounting anticipation for the announcement of poll dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and several state assemblies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a new campaign titled 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (Together with all, development for all).

In a video shared on the social media platform X, PM Modi emphasizes that every Indian citizen is part of his family, a message aimed at countering the 'no family' jibe from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during a recent rally.

"Mere Bharat, Mera Parivar," he said on X while sharing the video.

Yadav had said, "This Narendra Modi is attacking 'parivaarvaad' (dynasty politics) these days. First, you should tell why you do not have any children or family. For the people with more children, he (PM Modi) says that it is dynasty politics. You don't have a family...You are not even a Hindu. Every Hindu tonsures their head to mourn their mother's death. Answer why did not you get your hair and beard removed..."

Addressing a public gathering in Telangana's Adilabad district, the Prime Minister stated, "140 crore Indians are my family," while slamming "dynasty parties," accusing them of being united by "jhoot and loot" (lies and loot) despite their different faces.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the dates for the crucial Lok Sabha elections and state assembly polls on Saturday at 3 pm. An ECI spokesperson confirmed the timing of the press conference, which will be live-streamed on the commission's social media platforms.

In a show of support, senior BJP leaders, including Piyush Goyal, JP Nadda, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, added 'Modi ka Parivaar' to their names on X, echoing the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign on the platform (then Twitter) before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voting was held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, with results declared on May 23, where the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a resounding victory, winning 303 seats.

Political parties have already begun announcing their candidates for the upcoming elections, with the BJP and Congress releasing their initial lists.

Amidst the election fever, the Election Commission has also uploaded data on electoral bonds, revealing the top donors to political parties, such as Future Gaming and Hotel Services and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd.

