Ahead of Opposition alliance’s Mumbai meet, Congress says number of political parties under INDIA bloc rising

The number of political parties under the INDIA bloc is increasing and so is their morale, said AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera on Wednesday.

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 31 and September 1 at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

"You will know that in the next two days, the number of parties, the level of confidence, and morale (of the opposition alliance) is going up. At the same time, there is fear in the Narendra Modi-led camp," Khera said.

While speaking to media in Mumbai, on questions of Akali Dal and BSP joining the opposition camp, the Congress leader said that the number of the constituent parties (under the INDIA bloc) has risen from 26 to 28 and in the coming days, more names will come.

“Many others who are now with NDA will join the INDIA alliance," Khera said.

The opposition alliance has expanded its ambit to 28 parties by including two regional outfits -- the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP), a Marxist political party in Maharashtra, and another regional outfit.

At a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, NCP leader Sharad Pawar said that he has confidence that the opposition alliance will provide a formidable alternative to bring about a political change in the country.

There has been no discussion on seat sharing within the INDIA alliance, he added.

According to a report by PTI, at the Mumbai meet the INDIA alliance is expected to announce a coordination committee, which could be of 11 members from principal opposition parties, and will unveil a logo for the bloc.

The opposition alliance is also likely to hold discussions on whether to have a convenor or not and whether there will be some sub-groups to handle seat sharing, agitational joint programmes, communication strategy and chalk out the common minimum programme, said the report.

(With inputs from agencies)