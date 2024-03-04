Active Stocks
Business News/ Politics / News/  Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu; state BJP president Annamalai chairs core committee meeting| WATCH
Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu; state BJP president Annamalai chairs core committee meeting| WATCH

Livemint

PM Modi set to visit Tamil Nadu and Telangana, inaugurating projects worth ₹62,000 crore and witnessing a key procedure at a nuclear power station.

Tamil Nadu BJP holds the Core Committee Meeting at the party HQ, in Kamalayam. (Photo: ANI)Premium
Tamil Nadu BJP holds the Core Committee Meeting at the party HQ, in Kamalayam. (Photo: ANI)

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu, the state BJP convened its Core Committee meeting at the party headquarters in Kamalayam on Monday.

As reported by ANI, the meeting was led by BJP State President K Annamalai and attended by senior leaders including Vanathi Srinivasan, Nainar Nagenthiran, AP Muruganandam, and Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over 62,000 crore in Telangana during his two-day visit starting Monday, and will also witness a key procedure at a nuclear power station in Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, at around 3:30 pm, the Prime Minister will visit Tamil Nadu to visit Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) in Kalpakkam, an entity under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

“The reactor core consists of control subassemblies, blanket subassemblies and fuel subassemblies. The core loading activity consists of loading of reactor control subassemblies, followed by the blanket subassemblies and the Fuel sub-assemblies which will generate power," a PIB release said.

Also Read: ‘29 events across 12 states, UTs’: See PM Modi's pre-Lok Sabha poll 10-day plan

Additionally, he will deliver a speech at a public event in Chennai before heading to Hyderabad later in the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to commence a 10-day tour across 12 states and union territories, covering various regions of India ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections. These regions encompass Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 04 Mar 2024, 12:27 PM IST
