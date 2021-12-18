Farmers leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Saturday announced his own political front – Sanyukt Sangharsh Party – in the run-up to the Punjab assembly elections.

"We are launching the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party," he said.

"Our objective will be to purify politics and bring good people forward," said Chaduni, who is also the president of the Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union.

Slamming political leaders, he said that they frame policies in “favour of capitalists while ignoring the interests of the poor".

He said his party will be a secular one and contest the Punjab assembly polls. However, he mentioned that he will contest the elections.

To another question, he said his party will try to contest all 117-assembly seats in the state.

Chaduni is a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions that led over a year-long farmers' agitation against three central agri laws, which have been repealed.

The farmer leader, who had batted for 'Mission Punjab', has been asking farmer outfits from the state to fight the upcoming elections.

Punjab assembly polls

In the upcoming elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to contest 117-seat Punjab Assembly elections in alliance with former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress.

On November 2, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress party and announced a new party – Punjab Lok Congress.

Meanwhile, Congress has appointed state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as the chairman of the Pradesh Election Committee.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The SAD could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

