Home / Politics / News /  Ahead of Punjab elections, Captain Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Ahead of Punjab elections, Captain Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with former Punjab chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) leader Captain Amarinder Singh during a meeting, ahead of 2022 Punjab assembly polls
1 min read . 02:14 PM IST Livemint

  • The BJP has announced that it will contest the Punjab assembly polls in alliance with Amarinder Singh
  • BJP is all set to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in alliance with Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party

Former Punjab Chief Minister and leader of the newly floated Punjab Lok Congress Captain Amarinder Singh met union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi on Monday. During the meeting, BJP chief JP Nadda and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were also present.

Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said party chief of all three parties--Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) headed by Dhindsa met.

"A committee consisting of two members from each party will be formed to discuss the issues like seat sharing, a joint manifesto," Shekhawat said.

The BJP has announced that it will contest the Punjab assembly polls in alliance with Singh's party. Singh has been meeting various BJP leaders to chalk out a strategy for the Punjab elections. Both parties are expected to take various offshoots of the Akali Dal on board and forge a bigger alliance.

In November, Singh resigned from the Congress party and announced a new party 'Punjab Lok Congress' ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

BJP is all set to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in alliance with Punjab Lok Congress. Elections to 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held next year.

