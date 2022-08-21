Ahead of the assembly polls, Gujarat cabinet goes for a major rejig

Apart from the two key ministers, there was another reshuffling of roles and responsibilities in the cabinet as well. Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghavi was given the charge of the Revenue Ministry as Minister of State (MoS) while Jagdish Ishwar Panchal has been given the charge of the Road and Building ministry as Minister of State (MoS). Handover of a crucial ministry like Revenue has served as a reward for Harsh Rameshkumar for his good performance till now. The same goes for Jagdish Ishwar Panchal.

