Ahead of the assembly polls, Gujarat cabinet goes for a major rejig

With a few months left for the Assembly elections in Gujarat, the state government made a major rejig in the cabinet on Saturday night
As part of its strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat in December this year, BJP led state government made a major reshuffle in the cabinet on Saturday night,
In a sudden move, Revenue Department has been taken away from Rajendra Tiwari, who used to stay at the centre of controversy for his sudden visits and surprise visits to many offices of the departments. Along with Rajendra, Purnesh Modi was removed from Road and Building Ministry. Now, the two departments will be handled by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
The two ministers have been assigned to different ministries till the elections. As per the state government notification, Rajendra will handle Law and Justice, Disaster Management, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs ministries departments. Whereas, Purnesh Modi will be in charge of Transport, Civil Aviation, Tourism, and Pilgrimage Development Ministries.
Rajendra Trivedi was considered to be a key personality in the Gujarat Government. He was the first person to take oath immediately after Bhupendra Patel who took oath as Chief Minister.
Apart from the two key ministers, there was another reshuffling of roles and responsibilities in the cabinet as well. Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghavi was given the charge of the Revenue Ministry as Minister of State (MoS) while Jagdish Ishwar Panchal has been given the charge of the Road and Building ministry as Minister of State (MoS). Handover of a crucial ministry like Revenue has served as a reward for Harsh Rameshkumar for his good performance till now. The same goes for Jagdish Ishwar Panchal.
Rajendra Trivedi and Purnesh Modi are among the ten Cabinet Ministers in the Bhupendra Patel government. Patel replaced Vijay Rupani as the Chief Minister of the state last September after the resignation of the entire cabinet on the instruction of top BJP leadership.
At a time when Delhi CM's frequent visits signify Aam Aadmi Party's desperation to enter into Gujarat politics, it gets more important for the BJP to keep its slate clean and dodge the corruption and mismanagement allegations against its ministers in Gujarat. This is the main reason why BJP is focusing on its election strategy to maintain its dominance in the state.
With inputs from ANI
