AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu only for polls? Edappadi K Palaniswami flexes muscles, says ‘we never said coalition…’

Less than a week after the AIADMK and BJP rekindled their alliance, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday hinted that the two parties have joined hands only for the election and not to form a coalition government.

“We never said (about) coalition government. You have misunderstood. Leave that. It's an electoral alliance, not coalition government,” said the AIADMK chief while speaking to the media.

Palaniswami also stated that Amit Shah said that for Delhi, it's the PM Narendra Modi, and for Tamil Nadu, he mentioned my name."

On April 11, while announcing the alliance between the two parties, Union Minister Amit Shah declared that the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election will be fought under the leadership of AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Advertisement

During the press meet, Shah also exuded confidence that the NDA would get a massive majority and form an NDA government in Tamil Nadu. However, When Shah was asked if the NDA would form a coalition government if it won the 2026 polls in the state, he replied in the affirmative.

"Only elections will decide the strength of alliance. Votes without split should defeat the enemy. We made efforts to coordinate with parties with same thoughts, against DMK," reported ANI quoting EPS.

He further claimed that many other parties would join the AIADMK-BJP alliance to defeat the DMK, adding, "First, the BJP came into our alliance. Very soon, many other parties would come into our AIADMK - BJP alliance."

Meanwhile, so far, there is no official reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party on EPS' comment.

Advertisement

AIADMK and BJP revived their alliance nearly two years after parting ways in September 2023, reportedly over Annamalai's certain remarks about late party stalwarts, including Jayalalithaa.

Following the announcement of the alliance between the two parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the AIADMK's decision to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"Stronger together, united towards Tamil Nadu's progress! Glad that AIADMK joins the NDA family. Together, with our other NDA partners, we will take Tamil Nadu to new heights of progress and serve the state diligently. We will ensure a government that fulfils the vision of the great MGR and Jayalalithaa Ji," Modi said in a post on X.

Modi added that for the sake of Tamil Nadu's progress and to preserve the uniqueness of Tamil culture, it is important that the "corrupt and divisive" DMK is uprooted at the earliest, which the alliance will ensure.