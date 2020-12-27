Munusamy made the remarks in the presence of Chief Minister K Palaniswami, deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other senior leaders. In his fiery speech, Munusamy, a senior leader seen as close to Panneerselvam, who is also the party coordinator, was clear in his message that BJP cannot succeed independently in Tamil Nadu and was very much dependent on AIADMK. He hinted that BJP should accept that AIADMK was the senior partner, endorse the candidature of Palaniswami or the saffron party may reconsider its electoral options for the 2021 polls. Though Munusamy did not mention BJP by name directly,it was clear that the message was intended for the national party that led the Central government. "Be it a national party or state party..the government will be led by the AIADMK. There is no necessity for a coalition government. If any political party comes forward for an alliance arrangement with an idea of a coalition government, let them please think about it," he said.