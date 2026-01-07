AIADMK's Palaniswami announces PMK's inclusion in NDA ahead of Tamil Nadu polls, calls it ‘victory alliance’

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will join the party’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming state elections, ANI reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Chennai alongside PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss, Palaniswami stated that the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is already in place and hinted at the possibility of bringing more parties into their coalition.

“The PMK president, Anbumani Ramadoss, has also joined the NDA alliance; more parties are also expected to join the alliance. Our alliance is a victory alliance,” Palaniswami told reporters.

Echoing Palaniswami's remarks, PMK chief A. Ramadoss confirmed the development, stating, “PMK has joined hands with the AIADMK to form an alliance with the NDA.”

Earlier in the day, Anbumani Ramadoss met with E Palaniswami at his residence in Chennai.

With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, political activity in Tamil Nadu has intensified. The AIADMK-led NDA aims to reclaim power after 2021, despite its subdued performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The AIADMK has also renewed its alliance with the BJP after severing ties in 2023.

Meanwhile, the ruling DMK faces the task of retaining power but enters the contest with confidence following its strong performance in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Earlier on Tuesday, Edappadi Palaniswami claimed that NDA will "win big in 2026 elections," while alleging that “sexual assaults are happening under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime.”

Addressing the AIADMK's women conference in Kallakurichi on Monday, Palaniswami accused Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of taking credit for plans originally proposed by the AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam).

"AIADMK alliance will win big in 2026 elections. Stalin, who visited the Kallakurichi district a few days ago, has left after lying. They are now revealing the plans that the AIADMK brought, claiming that they did it. He named the child I gave birth to. Sexual assaults are happening under this regime," he said.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold elections in the first half of this year.