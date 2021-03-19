Metroman E Sreedharan, who recently joined the BJP, has filed his nomination papers as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the Palakkad assembly constituency of Kerala.

After filing his nomination, Sreedharan said, "I am confident that I could shape the future of Kerala by representing the Palakkad constituency. People will join hands with the BJP to enable sustainable development."

Invoking the blessings of Ishwara, I've filed my nomination papers. I hope to work for and fulfil the aspirations of the people of Kerala and also of my constituency, Palakkad. I'm sure the people will vote for sustainable development that BJP promises.

Sreedharan said that he "entered politics with an aim to serve people".

"My election campaign is about development, not controversy, and I aim at development, not politics," he added.

He had earlier attacked the state's ruling LDF, alleging that it was a government hit by corruption, scandals and nepotism.

"The (CPI(M)-led) government was not keen on the development of the state. Its main focus was upliftment of the party," said the 88-year old technocrat, a day after his name was officially declared as the BJP's candidate for the Palakkad Assembly constituency.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Sreedharan had said, "he is a good chief minister for his party but not for the state."

Sreedharan had alleged that the LDF government did nothing for the development of the state during its five-year rule.

He had also said the CPI(M)-led government did not take any steps for the implementation of the NilamburNanjangud line to create a broad gauge rail connection from the town of Nanjangud in Karnataka to Nilambur in Kerala.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

